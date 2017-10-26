Free Press Journal
Bhopal: Road accident figures run contrary to CM’s claim

— By Staff Reporter | Oct 26, 2017 08:29 am
Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in Washington that roads of Madhya Pradesh are better than America. But official figures prove otherwise. More than 2 lakh accidents and 3,000 deaths have taken place in last 22 months in the state. Potholes, lack of sign boards and stray animals have caused accidents and deaths across the state.

Superintendent of police (Dial-100) Amit Saxena said control room receives information about road accidents every other minute. From April 2015 to September 2017, the cases related to cow run-over were 5,228, serious accidents were 10,828. In addition, 2.14 lakh simple accidents were reported.

Districts recording highest road accidents include Indore, Bhopal, Satna, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Rewa and Sagar. Indore district reported 13,919 accidents, which is highest in state followed by Bhopal (12,685 accidents), Jabalpur (8,760) and Satna (8,647).


Official statistics also indicate that highest numbers of accidents are reported in April and May every year. In April 2016, 13,459 accidents were reported. In May, 12, 493 cases were reported.

In April 2017, 12,406 accidents took place while13,434 accidents were reported in May this year. According to Congress party spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta, Lok Sabha report states that the highest numbers of deaths caused due to potholes occurred in Madhya Pradesh. “In last three years 3,070 deaths had occurred due to potholes in the state, which is highest in the country. The other states are far behind. In Maharashtra 1,867 death occurred due to potholes followed by Uttar Pradesh (1196 deaths), Tamil Nadu (1112) and Gujarat (584 deaths),” he said.

