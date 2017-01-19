Free Press Journal
Bhopal: Ritik Dubey bring laurels to district

— By FP News Service | Jan 19, 2017 09:09 am
ASHTA: Ritik Dubey of JJ Public HS School emerged victorious in the state-level softball championship and brought laurels to the district. He was selected for the national team also. Municipality chairman Kailash Parmar feted and congratulated him for his magnificent performance and wished him a bright future. He said that getting selected in national team is a big achievement and besides the school and family deserves the congratulation.

