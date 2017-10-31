Bhopal: Rigging alleged in student polls, protests on various campuses

Bhopal: Even though student union elections were held peacefully on Monday, there were protests on various campuses, especially at MVM (Motilal Vigyan Mahavidyalaya) college, against alleged irregularities during the polling. The protestors alleged that elections were split up into two parts to benefit the BJP student’s wing ABVP. They also alleged that the votes of the students, who were absent, were cast in favour of the ABVP. The protestors also raised slogan ‘college prashasan murdabad….

Large number of students queued up on their respective campuses from morning to cast votes. While the election for the post of class representative (CR) were held from 8 to 10 am, polling for the post of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary were held at 3.30 to 4.30 pm.

“We had fielded 69 candidates and we are winning. We had 38 unopposed votes. Despite that we got fewer votes. The whole college administration is in favour of ABVP as well as the government and they cut our voters. The students who were not present in the class, they also cast the vote in favour in ABVP. Ek tarike ye farjiwada hai…,” said Lokendra Rohit, BDA president at MVM college. He further said, “We are also getting threat calls and we are not getting chance to file petition against this. Even we are not allowed to enter the campuses. Police are deployed there.”

Another student of the same college Vikas Verma said, “It is injustice to us. Students were allowed to enter and fill form event after the time was over. They report 80% turnout while 70% voters didn’t come. The poll was rigged in favour of the ABVP and an action should be taken against college.”

“I was very excited for casting my vote and reached in the campus at 7 am. I cast vote to those candidates who can understand and solve our problems regarding sanitation in college, said Aarti Sharma who was the first student to cast vote at MLB College for the president. “I cast vote for those candidates whom I knew earlier and helped in solving department and study related problems,” said Harshita Shivastava, a BCA student of Nutan College.

Muskan Pathak, a student at BSSS said, “I voted for ABVP candidates because I felt they can solve the problem of women very well. And most important thing is that they fielded candidates after examining their background and achievements.”