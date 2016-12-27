Bhopal: Rider killed as bike crashes into BRTS railings

BHOPAL: A speeding bike-born rider was killed on the spot when his bike collided with the railing of BRTS corridor under the Bairagarh police station on Sunday at 6.30 pm. The SHO of Bairagarh police station Sudhir Arjariya informed that the deceased Neeraj Ahirwar (18) resident of Umraoganj of Raisen district was returning from Sehore.

He was in high speed and not able to control the bike and collided with the pole of BTRS. Deceased Neeraj was a labour contractor and few days back he had purchased the bike with his own savings. He had gone to take amount from the contractor of his work.

The dead body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem.