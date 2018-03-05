Bhopal: RGPV students to visit villages under ‘Anubhut’ programme  

BHOPAL: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya will send students in group of 30 to 40 for a four days camp from March 15 in villages of the state to increase their rural outreach under ‘Anubhut’ programme. The varsity has invited application from the students to register themselves for the camps.

Students will stay in the camps at the villages to understand the culture, lifestyle, traditions, history, food, specialty and necessities of the rural people.

RGPV DSW, Prof Manju Singh told Free Press, Students would definitely benefit from this rural outreach programme. It would also help in increasing commitment level of students towards rural society. “I hope such programme will ensure bridging the gap between rural and urban India,” she added.

Around 20000 students of Bhopal, Indore and Narmadapuram division will be given an opportunity to stay in 500 rural camps this year.