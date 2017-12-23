Bhopal: Rewa Solar Power Plant loses ‘biggest’ tag

Bhopal: The state government has been claiming that Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Plant is the “world biggest solar plant”. But due to a time overrun of around two and a half years it has lost that status, for in the meanwhile, the NTPC has decided to set up a 1000 MW solar power plant in Andhra Pradesh. The plant, coming up at Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh will now be the biggest single solar power plant in the world.

Interestingly, the state government is not parting with the fact that Rewa plant has three units of 250 MWs each. The power generated by the three units will be distributed by a single company Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMS).

The three units are being built by Mahidra Renewable, ACME Solar Holdings and Solangiri Power. RUMS has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The DMRC will have the first claim over 99 MWs of power generated by the plant.

Principal secretary, renewable energy, Manu Shrivastava said that it is true that NTPC is setting up a 1000 MW Solar Plant at Anantpur. According to Shrivastava, among the plants which have been commissioned, the biggest is the 648-MW plant at Kamuthi in Tamil Nadu. He said that the work on the NTPC plant is yet to begin. He also said that the government is claiming that the Rewa plant is the biggest in the world but it is one of the biggest plants.