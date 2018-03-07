Bhopal: Revenue code shoots down land related crime

Bhopal: If figures are any indicator, effective enactment of revenue code has brought down, significantly, serious land related crimes in the state including murder and attempt to murder. The year 2017 saw 10 per cent drop in murder and 13 per cent in attempt to murder cases as compared to the previous year.

While the land related disputes are not concentrated at any particular place in the state but Chambal and Gwalior regions are the most sensitive areas as far as such crimes are concerned.

Land and property disputes have led to enmity among families and relatives which very often have taken violent turn. As per the state Crime Record Bureau Report released in 2017, as many as 2004 persons lost their lives in the year 2016 inland related crimes. However, for the first time the number of killings came down under 2000 in the year 2017 as 1820 persons were killed in the year over land disputes.

In the year 2016, around 248 persons were killed over property dispute, while 411 were murdered over enmity and personal vendetta, 70 were killed for some gain, illicit relationship took away lives of 168 people and 104 were left dead over live-in relationship.

The year 2017 also witnessed 13 per cent decline in attempt to murder cases as in 2016 as many as 2178 were registered, this figure came down to 2010 next year. Principal secretary revenue, Manish Rastogi told Free Press that the district collectors have been instructed to launch special campaign to address the land related issues.

“Normally the problems related to land are mutation, demarcation, partition, possession and a few alike. Better implementation of the revenue code has brought the crime rate down and it’s very encouraging sign at grassroots level,” said Rastogi.

Morena collector Bhaskar Lakshakar informed that the administration has conducted 25 special camps in the district along with the superintendent of police and the initiatives have yielded good results. The camps were held at 10-15 gram panchayats to enable people to come to get their land related issues redressed.

It was mandatory for all the revenue staff including naib tehsildar, tehsildar, revenue inspector, patwari and other were to attend the camp. The complaints were received and were addressed on the spot. “The encroachers were sent to jail, preventive action were taken against the goons, mutation and partition was done on spot, and immediate possession was given,” Lakshakar added.