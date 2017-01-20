Bhopal: Rest assured, say RTO, traffic police; Parents unconvinced

BHOPAL: Regional Transport Office (RTO) and traffic police have assured for strict adherence to Supreme Court guidelines regarding fitness of the school buses in Bhopal after 20 school children were killed in a road accident at Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning.

As per the statistic, around 1,600 buses and 4,000 vans ply in the city with 1.40 lakh students of 900 schools.

As far as road accidents are concerned, Bhopal is no different from other cities. Twenty students were injured in two major accidents involving a school bus and a van in Bhopal in August 2016.

A nine-year-old girl died and more than 12 children sustained injuries after a milk tanker hit a school bus at the Board Office Square area on April 25, 2015. The school bus (MP04, PA-1207) belonged to the Central School-1 and the tanker (RJ-04, GA-7723) was attached to Sanchi Milk Federation.

RTO and traffic police, the two agencies responsible to enforce norms and give permission for plying of vehicles on road, have a huge task of monitoring. Supreme Court guidelines clearly state safety measures to be followed by vehicles of educational institutes.

Traffic police and RTO have enhanced their vigil for safety of the children in school buses as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court. Both the departments have stressed on regular checking of the fitness of the school buses.

ASP, traffic, Samir Yadav said, “Children’s safety is our top priority. We take action against school buses and vans from time to time. Action was taken against 13 out of 46 buses which were checked after school session started this year. Some vehicles were seized and others were fined. Traffic police always have vigil especially on movement of school buses. Entry of heavy vehicles has already been banned in the city in daytime. In association with RTO, we ensure the Supreme Court guidelines regarding school buses.”

RTO Sunil Rai Saxena said, “We constantly check maintenance of the school buses and fine them for the safety of the children. UP road accident is really shocking for all. We follow Supreme Court guidelines in this connection, like verification of the bus driver and the staff in the police station concerned, holding awareness seminars in schools.”