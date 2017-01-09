Bhopal: Residents themselves turn park into garbage dumping ground

BHOPAL: Sweta Mandir Park located in Gulmohar Colony has become the dumping ground of garbage as the residents of the colony themselves throw garbage packets from duplex and flats directly in the park. Even the rickshaws introduced by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to collect garbage from door to door are parked in the park.

A scrap vendor has opened his outlet in the park to run his business. As per the residents, it is highly deplorable that despite making provision for the park, it has not been developed as a park.

Saplings and trees have also been planted on the periphery of the park but it looks ugly when garbage is dumped in it.

Stray animals keep roaming in the park and all over road and they become the cause for road accidents many times.

BMC administration is supposed to take initiatives for developing the park properly and enhance the beauty of the colony.

Harish Singh

“It is a very pathetic condition in the park. Plot has been conserved for park and saplings have been properly planted but the entire park has been turned into dumping ground of garbage. Even local residents throw packets of garbage directly from their duplex and flats in the park.”

Sukhdev Shukla

“Even rickshaws which have been introduced to collect garbage from door to door in the colony remain parked at corner of the park. It is the misuse of park. BMC should look into the matter. Scrap vendor has opened an outlet to run his business here.”

Sonu Gurjar

“Local corporator should take the initiative for the proper maintenance of the park. Even local residents should also come forward to discourage the dumping of garbage packets from top floor of flats.”

Akash Shrivastava

“If it is properly cared and developed, it will enhance the beauty of the locality. The park is at the prime location, adjacent to Sweta Mandir. So, people should also launch a campaign for proper maintenance of the park as it makes the colony look dirty.”