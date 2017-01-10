Bhopal: Residents revive dead park at Jawahar Chowk

Bhopal: The park opposite Model School at Jawahar Chowk had turned into a barren ground for want of care and maintenance. The residents living around the park decided to turn the park green and today, the patch of land is covered with lust green grass and flowering and ornamental plants. The residents say that they are living in the area for long and they feel that the park is their own garden. And that is why they took the initiative to restore it to its former glory. Initially, a gardener was hired who took care of the garden for a month.

Jyoti Sharma, 40

“Many a time our kids came back home hurt due to playing in the barren ground of the park. And they participated actively in reviving the park. They helped in planting trees on Sundays and watered them whenever they found them dry. It felt very good to see everyone working together with enthusiasm for the park.”

Ayush Jain, 38

“We complained to our corporator Jagdish Yadav several times but he did not pay any heed to our complaints. We have to even get the drains outside our houses cleaned ourselves. When the idea of reviving the park came up everyone participated very enthusiastically. The construction of the pavement has not been done yet because of lack of funds but the whole park has gained back its greenery.”

Savita Shrivastav, 65

“The problem was that our corporator didn’t do anything even after several complaints. We are living in the area for about 20 years and the park is just like our own and that is why we decided to join hands and revive it.”