Bhopal: Remove Sanjay Pathak says Congress

NARSINGHPUR: District congress hand over memo to collector in the name of governor on Monday, their demand is to remove the minister Sanjay Pathak from cabinet. On this occasion district congress chairman Maithilisharan Tiwari, former MLA Sunil Jaiswal, former district panchayat chairman Devendra Patel said that government has transferred SP Gaurav Tiwari of Katni district who busted the Hawala scam of more than 500 crore, it is proved by the government that they are providing protection and conservation to the corrupt people and taking action against honest people. City congress chairman Narendra Rajpoot, senior leader Manohar Sahoo said that allegations have been put on Minister Sanjay Pathak but CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is defending him.