Bhopal: Remove Ajay Singh as Leader of Opposition, says MP Prabhat Jha to government

Bhopal: Rajya Sabha MP Prabhat Jha has shot off a letter to governor Anandiben Patel demanding that Congress leader Ajay Singh be removed as Leader of Opposition. He said that allegation of domestic violence leveled against the leader by his mother Saroj Kumari were quite serious. He wrote, “Singh enjoyed status of a Cabinet minister as LoP. How can he lead the opposition when he is involved in domestic violence against his mother.”

Taking on Singh, he said “The leader who is intent on tabling no-confidence motion against the state government should first win the confidence of his mother.”

Those taking out Nyaya Yatra should not indulge in anyaya (injustice) in their own housem he wrote and added that it was unfair for Singh to see a BJP conspiracy even in his mother’s allegation just to hide his own fault.