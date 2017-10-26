Bhopal remembers Girija Devi’s soulful singing

Bhopal: The clarity and resonance of her sweet voice struck an instant cord with audiences across the world and Bhopal was no exception, said city’s artists about 88-year-old thumri queen Girija Devi who passed away on Tuesday night.

Recalling their association with her, they told Free Press that she had a special liking for Bhopal. They recalled how she would keep paan in her mouth before she would begin her recital and how she would respond with a smile when audience at Ravindra Bhawan and Bharat Bhawan would applaud her nuanced way of singing.

City’s music lovers also recalled how her flashing diamond nose pin played havoc with the hearts of those present. Her death, they say, is an abrupt end to the music that blended poetry and emotion, which kept the audience spellbound for hours. Her powerful renderings flowed like the eternal Ganges on whose banks she played in her childhood.

“The specialty of her performance was that she used explain one thing in 25 ways (through her music),” Suresh Tanted, founder of 54-year-old Abhinav Kala Parishad said. The Parishad had invited her to perform at 2nd annual music festival ‘Vasantotsav’ in 1971 at Ravindra Bhawan. She also performed under the same programme in 1976 and 1982. She was humble and cooperative. “She had mastered the art of singing thumri, tappa, chaiti, jhula and dadra.”

Tanted further said, “She was fond of Banarasi paan, which we fetched for her from a shop in old city. She liked homemade food and we used to cook for her and eat together. She had special liking for Bhopali batua (purse, wallet) which I gifted her twice.”

Vocalist and table player

Pandit Kiran Deshpande said he got a chance to perform with her thrice at a concert organised by Kala Parishad in Bhopal and also in Indore. “That was 25 years ago. She had very good command over classical and semi-classical singing. Her renderings of khyal, thumri, kajri, hori, chaiti and jhula were beautiful.”

Deshpande said she was also a good guru (teacher) who was associated with BHU and ITC, Kolkata. “She used to say that she enjoyed teaching youngsters. She loved Bhopal’s greenery. She also liked city’s audience. She was not only popular among music lovers but also among laymen.”

According to Deshpande, Girija Devi visited Bharat Bhawan four or five times in last 10 years. She performed at 35th Foundation Day of Bharat Bhawan in February this year. And it was her last performance here.

Bharat Bhawan administrative officer Prem Shanker Shukla said, “She was very active even at the age of 88 and had great attachment for Bharat Bhawan. She was only Hindustani singer in the country who has had hundreds of disciples,” Shukla told Free Press.

He said he talked to her over phone a month back wherein she agreed to come to Bhopal to perform. “We’ve lost two great classical vocalists – Kishori Amonkar and Girja Devi – this year. It is great loss of Hindustani classic music,” he said.

Sangeeta Gundecha, Hindi poet and Professor at Sanskrit Sansthan, Bhopal, said, “I have attended her concert twice in Bhopal and once in Varanasi. No doubt, she was one of the best vocalists of Banarasi ang ki thumri. The way of her performance was amazing. The best part of performance was her simplicity. At the same time, she had magic to establish a rapport with audience while she performed. Ab woh jadoo chala gaya.”

Saleem Allahwale, a ghazal and thumri singer, who never missed her concerts in Bhopal, said her style of singing thumri was fantastic. “She had sweetness in her voice, her singing was soulful. I love her thumri, ‘Mora Saiyan Bulave’. I sing it in my concerts while dedicating it to her.”