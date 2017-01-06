Bhopal: Relief to Mohanti, Centre says no to prosecution sanction

BHOPAL: The Centre has turned down the state government’s request seeking permission to prosecute additional chief secretary SR Mohanti.

The Union Government’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has written to the state chief secretary that the sanction to prosecute Mohanti could not be given in the light of an order of the High Court, Jabalpur issued on November 7. The DoPT has also written that no further action is needed in the matter. The DoPT said that Mohanti’s case should be put up only after the HC order is complied with. The Centre’s decision has come as a big relief for Mohanti.

The next hearing in the case in the high court is on January 9, in which state government has to submit its reply to the court notice.

The state government had written to the Centre seeking prosecution sanction in August last year. The HC had said that no further action should be taken on the permission given by the state government for prosecuting Mohanti. .

In the past too, the state government had sought sanction to prosecute Mohanti from the central government. Then, the Supreme Court had returned the proposal directing fresh probe into the matter. Mohanti in his appeal filed in the high court had claimed that Economic Offences Wing did not do fresh probe. The case pertains to an alleged ICD scam in MPSIDC.