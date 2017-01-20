Bhopal: Regional Museum holds workshop

BHOPAL: A two-day workshop on Biological preservation technique/taxidermy was inaugurated at the Regional Museum of Natural History on Thursday. As many as 25 in-service museum professionals, biology teachers and laboratory assistants are taking part in this workshop.

In-charge of the museum, Manoj Kumar Sharma in his address gave information about care and conservation of biological collection. Manik Lal Gupta, scientist, threw light on importance of conservation of biological specimens, sunken bridge, wetlands and medicinal plants.

A film titled ‘Shadow’ on nature conservation and ‘Fridge’ on global warming were also screened.