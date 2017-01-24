Bhopal: Regional meet of labour ministers, officials today

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the regional conference of state labour ministers and principal secretaries, secretaries, labour department of north and central states (Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh) on Tuesday at Jehan Numa Palace Hotel. Union minister of state (independent charge) for labour and employment, Bandaru Dattatreya will chair the Conference.

Labour is a subject of current list with a focus on cultivating strong centre-state bond. Labour conferences on region-wise are being organised to discuss topical policy challenges and find solution amenable on criterial issues.

The ministry of labour and employment in the endeavour had recently organised north eastern regional labour conference at Guwahati and southern regional labour conference at Chennai. These Labour Conferences are a step forward for the centre and state’s labour ministers and senior officers from labour department to come together for encouraging interactions and co-operation on the issues.