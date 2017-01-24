Bhopal: Recover loans says In-charge collector

SHIVPURI: In-charge collector Neha Marvaya reviewed the letters of time limit in timeline meeting and had given the instructions in conference room of collectorate on Monday that strict action should be taken for bank loan recovery against the defaulters. She instructed all SDM of Revenue Department, that through tehsildars, this action should be taken. If the amount is not deposited then in that case, Attachment of Property action should be taken; during the action police force should be kept.

During the meeting additional collector Nitu Mathur, including all SDM of the district, tehsildar and district officials were present.