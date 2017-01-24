Bhopal: RAW chief meets DGP, cops

BHOPAL: The chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) held an informal meeting with the director general of police and other staff on Monday. He pointed out the terrorists and their operating network.

RAW director Anil Dhasmana reached the police headquarters where he met the police officers. Dhasmana is the IPS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre and he was recently appointed as a RAW director. This was his first visit to the home state after assuming the charge.

Earlier on Sunday, the director reached Indore and held a meeting of the range officers. He also asked about the recent accident of Indore-Patna Express which occurred near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

While talking to his old friend of the state police, DGP Rishi Shukla along with ADGs, IGs and others, discussed the links of terrorist movements.

The Indian areas bordering Nepal, and Pakistan and Kashmir are very sensitive in terrorists’ connection. He said that the police should keep a sharp eye on the people coming from other state and foreign donations.

He also suggested to the new officers that they should go on deputations, because if gives exposures as well as good experience.