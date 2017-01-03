Rape cases jump by 50 per cent in 2016

* Cops blame spurt on live-in partners going back on marriage promises

* 17K major, 1.27L minor cases registered

BHOPAL: Incidents of rape in the city went up by almost 50 per cent in 2016, compared to year before. Kidnappings also witnessed a quantum jump.

At a press conference here on Monday, Raman Singh Sikarwar, DIG of Bhopal Zone said that last year, 1.67 lakh crimes were reported from the city, of which 16,955 were major, including murder, attempt to murder, rape, dacoity etc while 1.27 lakh cases were minor nature mainly related with gambling and violations of Motor Vehicle Act, Police Act and Excise Act. Around 23,000 cases were related with preventive action against anti-social elements.

Sikarwar said that the number of crimes in the city had grown by 2.4 per cent, which was lower than the average 10 per cent.

He stated that the first priority of the city police was to control vehicle lifting incidents, because the miscreants normally use the stolen vehicles for committing crimes.

Second priority is to control road accidents. Last year Bhopal was at 15th position in the state in terms of number of road accidents. Accident-prone spots have been identified in the city and the police are working to make them safer.

The third priority of the police is to control the crimes against women. A campaign is underway in the city under which the girls’ hostels, colleges and schools are being contacted.

The police wants that the girls should feel free in sharing their problems with the police.

In the year 2014, 223 rape cases were recorded in the city, which dropped to 185 in the year 2015 but jumped to 276 in 2016. He said that 136 cases relate to older incidents and to live-in relationships, in which women had complained of rapes after their partner refused to marry them. Only 140 new cases had been reported.

The kidnapping cases had also increased by 30 percent. Last year, 489 kidnappings were recorded. Most of the cases involved kidnapping of women.