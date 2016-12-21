Bhopal: Ram, Sita in Gond paintings

BHOPAL: Well-known educationist Professor Roma Chatterjee, speaking on her research work on the paintings of Pradhan, a sub-tribe of the Gond Tribe of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, at the IGRMS here on Tuesday said that the paintings depict many incidents of oral renditions of the Ramayana.

Dr Chatterjee, a Professor in the Delhi School of Economics spoke on ‘Myths, Similes and Memory Traces : Imageries of Abduction in the Ramayana Universe’ as part of the Popular Lecture Series of the Museum.

She said that the artistes, including Venkat, Anand, Kala Bai and Magru, have used their imagination to expand on the legends of the Ramayana, especially those pertaining to Sita, Ram and Laxman.