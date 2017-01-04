Bhopal: Rajya Yuva Utsav-2017 – Folk dance on ‘Badhai’

BHOPAL : In the ongoing Rajya Yuva Utsav-2017 at Ravindra Bhawan and Manas Bhawan in the city, the young artists showcased traditional folk dances and folk songs. The artistes of Bhopal division mesmerized the audience by presenting folk dance on a marriage song ‘Badhai’. The folkdance on the title ‘Brij Ki Hori’ presented by artists of Chambal division spellbound the audience. Traditional tribal dance of Nimar region ‘Gangor’ was equally appreciated. The artists from Jabalpur division presented folk dance ‘Shaily Adivasi’. Bagheli dance, Nachanhai and Baredi folk dance of Bundelkhand were equally praised. The artists of Shahdol division presented ‘Girghi’ dance while ‘Vivaha’ dance was presented by the artists from Ujjain division.

The artists from 8 divisions from across the state presented classical singing (Hindustani and Karnataka school of singing). Rahul Kumar Soni from Ujjain presented ‘Vrindavani Sarang’, Satyendra Kumar Pandey from Rewa presented ‘Maru Vihag’. Classical singing was presented by Vani Rao from Bhopal, Anant Gautam from Jabalpur, Antara Killedar from Indore, Dushyant Rupoliya of Sagar and Suraj Mehra of Narmadapuram division. In folk song category, the artists from Malwa region, Sagar division, Narmadapuram division, Indore division, Jabalpur division, presented their skills. The artists representing Bhopal division presented ‘Malvi’ folksong, which was highly appreciated.