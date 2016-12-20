Bhopal: Rajnath, Raman to attend regional council meeting

BHOPAL: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh along with senior officials will be attending the meeting of Regional Development Council on December 22 in the city.

Union home secretary, along with several officers of joint secretary rank, are also coming for the meeting. Chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also to attend the meeting but their itinerary has not yet come in. Uttar Pradesh home minister may attend the meeting in place of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, home minister Bhupendra Singh, chief secretary BP Singh and additional chief secretary, KK Singh will also attend the meeting.

The meeting would feature discussion on inter-state issues, internal security and Naxalism.