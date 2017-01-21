Bhopal: Rajesh Vyas is president, PC Kothari secretary of Bar association

BHOPAL: Rajesh Vyas was declared elected president of District Bar Association on Friday. He defeated his nearest rival Indrajeet Rajput by a margin of 243 votes. Vyas is already a member of the state bar council. Sapna Chaudhary has been declared elected as vice-president. She defeated her nearest rival Sunil Simbal by a margin of 245 votes.

PC Kothari registered very convincing victory over his rival. He has been declared elected as secretary by a margin of over 926 votes. Mayur Chalisgaonkar has been elected treasurer by 415 votes. Prakash Rawat has been declared elected by over 600 votes.

Results for joint secretary’s post was withheld after candidate Mira Charar demanding recounting as her rival Kapil Mehra had received just two votes more than her. Counting of votes for senior and junior male executive members will be taken up on Saturday. Recounting for joint secretary will also be done on the same day.

Bar Association had gone to poll on Thursday. Over 3000 advocates had exercised their franchise – 3018 directly and 42 thorough tender votes. Elections were held for 30 positions. Six junior and senior female executive members have already been declared elected unopposed.