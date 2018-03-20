BHOPAL: Rajeev Gandhi Pradyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGVP) will purchase eight kilograms of silver for medals to be presented to meritorious students at the convocation, which is likely to be held on April 26.

The technical university will distribute medals to 180 students, who have topped in examinations in 2015, 2016, 2017. The varsity will distribute 78 gold, 78 silver and 24 sponsored medals.

Examination Controller and in-charge for convocation A K Singh said the university will discuss whether silver will be purchased by floating tenders or without it.

He complained that registrar S K Jain who is supposed to look after preparations for convocation has passed on the responsibility to examination controller A K Singh.

When Free Press contacted S K Jain, he said, “We are all employees of university. Whatever order, the vice-chancellor being head of the varsity, will issue, I will abide by it.”