Bhopal: Rajasthani man held for blackmailing woman by making fake Facebook profile

Bhopal: The cyber police of Madhya Pradesh police arrested a 36-year-old man from Bharatpur, Rajasthan for extorting money from women by making their fake and obscene profiles on Facebook. The police arrested him after receiving a complaint from a resident of Bhopal.

According to the police, a few days ago Prateek Bhargava lodged a complaint against accused Gajraj Singh Fouzdar of Bharatpur in which he informed the police that Fouzdar befriended his wife, the victim on Facebook through a profile disguising himself as a woman named Ravina Choudhary. He started chatting with her and also went through her friend list and got the profile of his sister. He later befriended his sister too by sending her a friend request which she accepted.

After befriending her, he gained access to her personal information and photographs. He also started chatting with him disguising himself as a woman.

After some days he disclosed his true identity to the complainant’s wife and asked her to visit him by coming down to Bharatpur. He also threatened her of making a fake and obscene profile of her’s if she refused to come which she eventually refused. Accused Fouzdar then made a fake profile of the complainant’s sister by using her photograph and personal details, and again threatened his wife to accept his demand or else face the same consequence, the police added.

“After receiving the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and tracked his IP address in which he was found to be sitting in Bharatpur. A police team was sent there to nab him and bring him to Bhopal,” said SP, (cyber cell), Shailendra Chouhan.

He told Free Press that the accused during interrogation confessed that he had earlier implemented the same modus-operandi and extorted money from about 10 women.

“He had extorted about Rs 5,000-10,000 from each of his earlier victims but in this case he asked the victim to come to his place. He used to ask his victims to transfer the amount to his friend’s bank accounts. His wife had also left him after she came to know about his activities. During investigations, the police found earlier he used to work in water supply department after being recruited on compassionate grounds following his father’s death. He later left the job to pursue farming but due to less income he left farming and entered into this criminal activity by sitting in his house only,” added Chouhan.