Bhopal: Rains to arrive as Monsoon knocking the door

Bhopal: Monsoon is likely to hit Madhya Pradesh any time between June 23 and 25. Malanjhkhand, Chhindwara, Betul, Khargone, Khandwa, Dhar, Ratlam and Ujjain would witness rainfall activity in next two days, said weatherman. Bhopal and Indore are also likely to witness rain. Many parts of Madhya Pradesh received light to moderate rains during the last 24 hours. Indore recorded 8.8mm rainfall on Friday while in the last 24 hours it recorded 20mm. Khandwa recorded 3 mm and Dhar recorded 2.6 mm of rain.

These rains are likely to occur due to the wind confluence zone developing over the states. Moreover, dry northerly winds are interacting with warm easterly winds. Both these combined weather phenomena’s would lead to cloud formation and scattered rainfall activity. The temperatures would continue to prevail in this order until the arrival of rains.

Despite rain activities, some parts are still witnessing hot weather. Gwalior and Khajuraho recorded 45 degree Celsius while Sheopurkalan recorded 43 degree Celsius. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 38.3 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 26.5 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 34.1 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 21.5 degree Celsius.