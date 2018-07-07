Bhopal: Rain lash city for 2nd consecutive day, traffic chaos at many places

Bhopal: Vehicular traffic went haywire as vehicles, including public transport, remained stranded due to heavy rain the state capital on Friday. Traffic chaos continued for the second consecutive day in capital due to falling of trees at various places following downpour.

Though urban civic body (BMC) administration dispatched team to clear the affected areas but it took time. Torrential rain flooded roads as well as low lying areas again. Residents had a tough time to remove rainwater from their houses. Even they had to call BMC call centre for help to siphon out water.

Traffic jams were witnessed at various areas like DB Mall, Board Office Square, Jyoti Talkies, Link Road No-1 and Hamidia Road due to waterlogging. Similar was situation was seen at Shahpura, Chuna Bhatti, New Market, Rangmahal Talkies. Traffic police had a tough time streamlining the traffic.

In low lying areas and basements where shops are run, people continued to face trouble. Most affected areas were Aishbag, Mahamai Ka Bag, Ashoka Garden. In commercial complex, traders had to shift their goods to safe place as rainwater gushed into their shops in basement. The situation was same on Thursday.

Rainwater entered in most of the shops in both zones of MP Nagar where basement is used for commercial purpose instead of parking lots. Mostly traders were affected in MP Nagar. Chocked drains due to plastics and garbage compounded the problems.