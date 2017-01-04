Bhopal: Raid on medical store

SHIVPURI: Collector OP Shrivastav sealed the drug office on Monday and gave the order of checking of all the medical stores. Consequently the administration raids all the medical stores on Tuesday and also sealed one medical store. CMHO Vishnukant Khare, naib tehsildar Nilam Patseria including officers were present. FPNS
Tagged with: Chief Medical Officer Chief medical officer was present CMO medical stores Medical stores were raided
