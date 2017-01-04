Free Press Journal
Bhopal: Raid on medical store

Bhopal: Raid on medical store

— By FPJ Bureau | Jan 04, 2017 12:43 pm
SHIVPURI: Collector OP Shrivastav sealed the drug office on Monday and gave the order of checking of all the medical stores. Consequently the administration raids all the medical stores on Tuesday and also sealed one medical store. CMHO Vishnukant Khare, naib tehsildar Nilam Patseria including officers were present. FPNS

