Bhopal: Rahul Gandhi to focus on MP, Amit Shah on Rajasthan 

Congress national president Rahul Gandhi would mainly focus on assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh than Chattisgarh and Rajasthan. BJP national president Amit Shah would give most of his time to Rajasthan. Congress is taking assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh more seriously than Chattisgarh and Rajasthan. Rahul Gandhi, who is arriving in state capital on September 17, will again come on two-day state tour on September 27. Rahul would tour Katni, Maihar and Chitrakoot during his second tour.

Congress’ national leadership has high hopes of forming its government in Rajasthan. They believe that the party would have a tough fight in Chattisgarh. Congress feels that the contest in Madhya Pradesh would be very difficult. Congress is not comfortable with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s popularity and the aggressive working of BJP organization in the state. Rahul, considering all these conditions, would devote maximum time in Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul’s state-tour itinerary consists of his touring more than 50 constituencies. He would take out road-show in each urban area and also interact with various sections of the society. Shah is also facing the same situation. According to a survey conducted by the BJP, the party is in safe zone in the state. The survey report says that there would be no problem in coming to power in the state again if sitting MLAs were not given tickets. BJP also feels that Chouhan’s condition is good than other Chief Ministers of its party.

Shah would initially focus on Rajasthan and then he would give time to Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, there was buzz that Shah would make Madhya Pradesh his base camp and do campaigning in all three states. It is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah would come in ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ to be organised on September 25 in the state capital. Shah’s next programmes will be set after this event.

With Rahul focusing on state, it would have its impact on factionalism in Congress. It would also boost the morale of the party workers. Congress may get benefit of the popularity of Rahul in youths of the state. Presently, Chouhan is countering the attacks of Congress leaders Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Digvijay Singh and Ajay Singh. With Rahul’s entry, the attacks on Chouhan would intensify, which would further create problems for the party.