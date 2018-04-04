Bhopal: Ragging rears its ugly head at GMC, BU

Bhopal: Two incidents of ragging cropped up at Gandhi Medical College and Barkatullah University on Tuesday, indicating that tough campus rules have failed to tame ‘ragging bulls’. A MBBS first year student of GMC complained against four second-year students of allegedly harassing and beating him in the first complaint while the UGC denied accepting the enquiry report of a dean of BU in other case of the ragging.

Meanwhile, the anti-ragging committee of Gandhi Medical College suspended students Abhishek Chaudary, Vikas Khetkar, Arjun Srivastava and Mayank for six months. The committee also expelled four students from the hostel, said GMC PRO Dr Sanjay Jain.

The committee of the medical college took the action after the UGC sent the complaint copy to the college. The UGC also sent the copy to the Kohefiza police station. TI Anil Bajpayee told Free Press, we will decide the course of action after we receive the enquiry report from the anti-ragging committee of the college.

However, in the second case of ragging at BU, the UGC denied to accept the enquiry report of the university. The university directed one of the deans to conduct the enquiry in a case of ragging at BUIT after the UGC sent complaint copy on March 31.

Dean Rajendra called all the students of the BUIT together and asked them to tell about the complaint against the norms. According to norms the enquiry officer has to call the students individually and asked them about the complaint. In the complaint the first-year student of the BUIT didn’t accuse any of the seniors of the ragging, the complaint was of a general nature, said registrar UN Shukla. We are conducting the enquiry again and will submit the reports to the UGC, added registrar Shukla.