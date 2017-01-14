Bhopal: Ragging complaint on UGS website found fake

BHOPAL: A complaint filed on the UGC anti-ragging website by an unidentified student of Veena Vadini Ayurvedic Medical College, Bhopal was found fake by the police and the college anti-ragging committee on enquiry.

The SHO of Kolar police station Gaurav Singh Bundela informed that the complainant had disclosed neither his identity nor of the students who were allegedly ragged.

Two sub-inspectors RKS Tomar and Mamta Thakur visited the college on Friday and talked to the students about the complaint.

Similarly the three-member college anti-ragging committee also sought information from students.

None of the students have any information about any ragging incident. The SHO is going to meet the students again on Saturday.

Principal of the college Dr OP Shukla informed that in the complaint, the complainant has stated that he or she was asked that he or she should get a haircut and should not come to college wearing jeans.