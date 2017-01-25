Bhopal: Radisson Blue Hotel launches special wedding package

BHOPAL: Radisson Blue Hotel, Indore has launched a new wedding package having facilities like staying, photographer, DJ, decoration and food for the guests, to make marriage, a memorable moment.

Hotel’s general manager Rahul Joshi said we have made special wedding packages under which all arrangements related to marriage function will be made by us and the host will simply enjoy the marriage ceremony. These packages are budget-friendly and will give a feel of destination wedding too. Whether it is Parsi marriage or Marathi, we believe in making arrangements upholding traditions. In the packages, around 101 vegetarian dishes will be served. The banquet of the hotel-Grand Summit- has excellent facilities for the dinner of 1250 guests.