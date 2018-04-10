Bhopal: Rabindranath Tagore university students share success joy at memoir

Bhopal: Rabindranath Tagore University (Preceding AISECT University) organised a third alumni meet on Sunday. It was part of concluding day of the 7th Annual Festival Alumni who are working successfully in different areas and places, participated and met the students of RNTU and guided them with precious career tips.

Ramp walk and many entertaining fun games made this special gathering of alumni and students memorable. Alumni rocked the stage with their moves during the ramp walk. Ashish Argal and Saumya Mishra got the titles of ‘Mr. and Miss Alumni’ respectively.

Besides, the alumni were also entitled with several interesting titles. Subsequently, in the girls category, Asha Pritam and in the boy category Avikant Soni bagged the titles for best dress. While, Nitin Soni and Neha Jha were adjudged ‘Mr & Miss Perfect of the Meet’. They shared their college and career experiences with the students and guided them. They suggested them not to think only about good salary and a comfortable job, but to focus on studies to build a strong base for now.

University registrar Dr Vijay Singh and Vice-chancellor Prof A K Gwal welcomed the old gems of the RNTU family. Addressing the event Singh said that the primary objective of an alumni meet is to build a relation with old students and current ones so that juniors would get support from their seniors. He asked the alumni to regularly visit the campus and to take guest lectures whenever they could spare time.