Bhopal: R-Day preparations reviewed by collector Vinod Sharma

MORENA: A meeting held at the conference room of the collectorate on Friday under the chairmanship of collector Vinod Sharma regarding the preparations for the Republic day celebrations. It will be celebrated with full splendor and in dignified manner. The main event will be celebrated in police parade ground where the chief guest will hoist the flag and take the salute of the parade. The cultural programme will be organised by the school children on the occasion. Freedom fighters and MISA prisoners will be honored. SDO, deputy collector including district officials of different department were present in the meeting.