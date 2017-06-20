Bhopal: Qura opens diagnostic suite in city

Bhopal: Qura Diagnostics and Research Centre opened its first diagnostic suite in city on Sunday. Mayor Alok Sharma inaugurated the centre and said “he was happy that such a world class institution is opening its first diagnostic suite in the city.”

The Centre has many first to its credit like first and only radiologist in the city with a fellowship certificate in fetal imaging till date, Pregnancy – related imaging and interventions like amniocentesis & fetal reduction of chorionic villi sampling, General and Genetic Counselling; a service first-of-its-kind at Qura as well as collaboration with world- class antenatal pathology lab Perkin Elmer (an internationally acclaimed heath care platform of USA).

“We are very proud to have envisioned and launching Qura Research and Diagnostic Centre in Bhopal” said the Managing Partners of Qura, Dr Abhishek Dwivedi and Dr Somya Dwivedi, who are well trained practicing doctors of repute.

“We knew that Qura Centre would be tremendously important to patients and families not only from Bhopal but entire Madhya Pradesh and we could not be more pleased to offer our state-of-the-art diagnostic services. Everyone deserves to have the best healthcare services and we want to provide that using our compassionate care with the advanced technology”, added Dr Somya and Dwivedi.