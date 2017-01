BHOPAL: Punjab and Sindh Bank has slashed its interest rates (MCLR) on loans. The reduction in MCLR will be applicable on retail loans like housing loan, vehicle loan, consumer loan and personal loan.

An average of 0.80 per cent reduction has been done on loans ranging from one day to 5 years. Consequently, rate of interest has reduced from 9.55 per cent to 8.75 per cent.