Bhopal: Punjab National Bank disburses Rs 77 crore loan to MSMEs

BHOPAL: An MSME loan distribution camp was organised by Punjab National Bank, zonal office, Bhopal. General manager (MSME), head office, New Delhi, Ved Mathur, zonal manager LK Malhotra and regional chief DK Jain, assured the beneficiaries that the Bank is implementing all welfare schemes launched by the central government. They also gave guidance to entrepreneurs. New loans of around Rs 77 crore to around 450 new beneficiaries in the city were sanctioned. 332 beneficiaries under Mudra Yojana were sanctioned loan of Rs 10 crore. Deputy zonal chief Ashok Kumar Gupta, RK Oberoi and senior officers were present on the occasion.