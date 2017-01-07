Bhopal: Pulses Mandi in district soon says Minister Gaurishankar Bisen

HOSHANGABAD: Dalhan mandi would be opened in the market very soon so that the farmers who produced the crops of pulses would be able to sell their pulses in the market of the district itself. This announcement made by farmer welfare and agriculture minister Gaurishankar Bisen in the circuit house during the talk with public representative and journalists on Friday. He had also given the instructions to mandi secretary regarding the market. It is worth mentioning that MLA representative Piyush Sharma urged to the agriculture minister for the need of pulses market. The minister came for the short visit in the district; he talked to public representatives as well as agriculture department officials. On this occasion MLA representative Piyush Sharma, Ritesh Khandelwal, director, Aatma project ML Dilwariya, assistant director, agriculture Kasde, tehsildar Rajesh Borasi etc were present.

The minister also reached to Narmada computer centre and met with the director Ritesh Khandelwal.