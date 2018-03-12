Bhopal: Pulse polio drive begins in Morena

Bhopal: Collector Bhaskar Lakshakar launched the second phase of the three-day pulse polio drive by administering polio drops to a new-born at an Anganwadi Centre in Ganeshpura Kabristan area of the district on Sunday.

The government’s target is to administer polio drops to more three lakh children, and nearly 5,000 people belonging to government and non-governmental organisations have been pressed into service. Nearly 2, 241 booths were set up in different parts of the district to administer polio drops, and it has been decided that officials will visit every house to meet the target.

The children up to five years of age are being administered polio drops, and the first phase of the programme was held last month. Since the employees of health department are on strike, the work of administering polio drops is being done through t he Asha ad Anganwadi workers who have been deployed at railway stations, bus stands, brickfields and in far-flung areas.Chief medical and health officer Dr Pradeep Mishra told Free Press that the target would be met within three days.

A report from Biora-Rajgarh says the second phase of the three-day pulse drive began at the district hospital on Sunday. Collector Karmveer Sharma launched the campaign by administering polio drops to a new-born baby. He said that it was part of the national programme and the target is to administer polio drops to over 21 children from one to 5 years of age. He also said that all measures should be taken to reach the target, keeping in mind the contractual health workers’ strike.

In Multai, district medical and health Dr Pradeep Mojek launched the campaign from an Anganwadi centre at Ambedkar ward. Dr Prasant Sen told Free Press that 193 polio booths including two mobile teams were set up. He also said that village secretaries were also included in the drive.