MORENA: Public accounts committee meeting concluded in collectorate meeting room on Wednesday under the chairmanship of public accounts committee chairman Mahendra Singh Kalukheda. A detailed discussion was done on various topics like tap water scheme of PHE department, hand pump maintenance, shops of PDS of food department, what action plan was made when two tehsil of Morena declared drought hit, what type of fertilizer, seeds made available to the farmers on particular time interval by cooperation department. Apart from this, the other topics like eligible beneficiary, ineligible, BPL families etc were also discussed. On this occasion Omkar Singh Markam, Dashrath Singh Yadav, Dimni MLA Balvir Singh Dandotia, Ambah MLA Satyaprakash Singh Sakhwar, collector Vinod Sharma, additional secretary of the committee Virendra Singh. In the form of members Lakhansingh Yadav, Lokendra Singh Tomar, satkar officer Narendra Mishra, reporter Sumani, Shri Gupta including district CEO Anurag Verma, SDM, PHE, food and cooperation department officers were present.
Bhopal: Public accounts committee meeting ends
Tagged with: Chairmanship collectorate meeting room Mahendra Singh Kalukheda meeting concluded Public Accounts Committee
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Arunachal politics a game of musical chairs
In these times when defection of less than one-third of the legislators of a party stands outlawed under the Anti-Defection…
Bengaluru police failed to curb rowdies in time
It is unfortunate indeed that Bengaluru, which was an oasis of tranquillity and of well-managed law and order in yesteryears,…
Will Italy be next to quit Euro-zone?
The third largest economy in EU is on its economic knees. Plagued with anaemic growth, unemployment, corruption and frightening crisis…
The demon in demonetisation
The entire burden of the 2017 assembly elections has been placed on the PM's Atlas-like shoulders. Is that fair? Should…
BCCI top brass sack must not go in vain
The Supreme Court verdict removing Anurag Thakur as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and…