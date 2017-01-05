Bhopal: Public accounts committee meeting ends

MORENA: Public accounts committee meeting concluded in collectorate meeting room on Wednesday under the chairmanship of public accounts committee chairman Mahendra Singh Kalukheda. A detailed discussion was done on various topics like tap water scheme of PHE department, hand pump maintenance, shops of PDS of food department, what action plan was made when two tehsil of Morena declared drought hit, what type of fertilizer, seeds made available to the farmers on particular time interval by cooperation department. Apart from this, the other topics like eligible beneficiary, ineligible, BPL families etc were also discussed. On this occasion Omkar Singh Markam, Dashrath Singh Yadav, Dimni MLA Balvir Singh Dandotia, Ambah MLA Satyaprakash Singh Sakhwar, collector Vinod Sharma, additional secretary of the committee Virendra Singh. In the form of members Lakhansingh Yadav, Lokendra Singh Tomar, satkar officer Narendra Mishra, reporter Sumani, Shri Gupta including district CEO Anurag Verma, SDM, PHE, food and cooperation department officers were present.