Bhopal: Protest against Katni transfer, women offer bangles to CM

BHOPAL: The protests against the transfer of Katni superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari are refusing to die and have, in fact, spread to rural areas. On Friday hundreds of women gathered at the Subhash Chowk and offered bangles to the chief minister.

Hundreds of women gathered at the Subhash Chowk and raised slogans against the chief minister and the government.

The protesters alleged that the SP was a capable officer and he had stopped the sale of illegal liquor in the rural area.

ASP Pramod Sonkar informed that the women gathered at the Chowk were told to lift their dharna and after some time they left the area.

AAP too joins protest

The Aam Admi Party staged a dharna at Subhash square in Bhopal on Friday. State coordinator Alok Agarwal alleged that the relatives of the MSME minister Sanjay Pathak are the director of the two companies, involved in mony laundering. He alleged that the SP Gourav Tiwari had unveiled the scam and had increased the trust on the government, but the transfer had shattered the image of the government. He demanded that the government should cancel the transfer of he SP and also to conduct the free and fair inquiry into the matter. Alok Agarwal and other party members also meet the DGP, Rishi Shukla and submitted a memorandum.