Bhopal: Promotions made against norms surface at RGVP

Bhopal: Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) gave promotion to its two employees against norms of All India Council of Technical Education and University Grants Commission.

The matter came to light after RTI activist D P Singh submitted a memorandum addressed to Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday to demand inquiry into the matter. In November 2017, Singh had moved application under RTI Act to seek details about recruitment and promotion of two employees Mukesh Pandey and Dharmesh Shukla. His application was rejected. Later, Singh moved an appeal in December. Finally, he was provided details about recruitment and promotion of two employees and also the rules laid for promotion.

As per the reply received by D P Singh, the university recruited Mukesh Pandey as reader in School of Energy and Environment Management on June 26, 2006. Mukesh Pandey was promoted to post of professor on November 4, 2009 in violation of the norms of the AICTE and the UGC.

According to the norms of promotion and recruitment to the post of professor, a minimum of 10 years teaching/ research/ industrial experience of which at least 5 years should be at level of associate professor is required. Else, applicant must have a minimum of 13 years experience in teaching and /or research and / or industry.

In other case, the technical university promoted a steno to the post of deputy examination controller. Dharmesh Shukla was recruited as a steno at university on January 17, 2003. Dharmesh Shukla was promoted to the post of staff officer. At present, he is deputy examination controller for academic session 2017-18.

The norms of the AICTE and the UGC state that for direct recruitment or promotion to the post of deputy examination controller, applicant should have at least 15 years of experience as assistant professor in AGP of Rs 7,000. Also, an applicant with an experience of eight years or above as assistant professor in AGP of Rs 8000 with an experience in educational administration is eligible for post of deputy examination director. The copies of recruitment orders and promotion orders are with Free Press. RTI activist DP Singh told Free Press that his second appeal is pending with the appellate authority.