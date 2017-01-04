Bhopal: Promoting adventure

As many as 17 bike riders and adventure lovers participated in the event and covered nearly 120 km riding their bikes. They drove from Bhopal to Raisen Fort and thence to Sanchi before returning to Bhopal. They sent out the message of greenery and talked about proper sanitation wherever they halted during their journey. Not only this, they also took oath that that they will follow traffic rules and make others aware about them. Besides riding, someother activities including fun games and singing were also organised.