Bhopal: Prolonged illness drives trader to suicide

BHOPAL: A furniture trader committed suicide by hanging himself at his shop located at Ahmadpur under Bagsewania police station on the eve of New Year on Saturday. He was depressed due to prolonged illness.

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Meharban, 40, son of Pyarelal, a resident of Barkheda Pathani, who owned a furniture shop at Ahmadpur in Bagsewania area.

On Saturday night at the time of closing shop, Meharban hanged himself from the ceiling at his shop. When the locals spotted his hanging body they immediately informed the deceased’s son Manoj over phone regarding the incident.

On receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and took down body which was later sent to Hamidia Hospital for the post-mortem examination.

A suicide note was also recovered from pocket of the deceased in which he mentioned that he took extreme step as he could not bear the pain in his waist and even after taking medical treatment there was no sign of relief.

He asked his children to take care of themselves and pay attention to their studies.