Bhopal: Programme on Lalima Scheme at Home Science College

HOSHANGABAD: National Girl Child Day was organised at Govt. Home Science PG College with the Principal Dr Kamini Jain in the chair. Programme in-charge Dr Sangita Ahirwar and Dr Rashmi Shrivastav said the programme was organised with the assistance of Integrated Child Development Scheme Hoshangabad. Lalima Yojana has been launched for better health and eradication of anaemia in girls and women. The scheme is aimed at creating awareness. Rangoli, poster-making and speech competitions were also organised. There were 32 participants in the rangoli competition, 42 in poster-making. The theme was “Swastha Balika Swarnim Madhya Pradesh”.

A speech competition on the theme “My health, my nutrition” was conducted in which 12 girls participated. In the programme, woman and child development officer Dharmendra Agrawal and Gautam Adhikari were present. Gautam Adhikari and district programme officer thanked all and said that the college has been supporting these types of awareness programmes and more such programmes will be organised in the days to come. The programme was compered by Preeti Sharma of woman and child development department. A large number of students were present.