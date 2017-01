BHOPAL : A lecture session and screening of a film took place at Tribal Museum here on Tuesday. The lecture session was organised on the birth centenary of famous film script writer late Navendu Ghosh.

Ratnotama Sengupta, in her lecture, highlighted the inclination of Navendu Ghosh and his works. She cited instances from several films including Parineeta, Viraj Bahu, Bandini, Devdas, Teesri Kasam in her lecture. A documentary titled ‘Mukul’ and a film titled ‘Teesri Kasam’ were screened.