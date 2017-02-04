Bhopal: Probe plundering of Narmada by CM relatives says Congress

BHOPAL: The state Congress president Arun Yadav has written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a high-level probe into illegal sand mining from River Narmada by the relatives of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the past 11 years.

Talking to the media persons on Friday, Yadav alleged that while the CM is taking out Narmada Seva Yatra, his relatives are plundering sand from the River. They are also involved in illegal transportation, storage and black marketing of sand.

He claimed that the late former deputy chief minister Subash Yadav had brought Narmada water to the Nimar area without making much fuss about it but the CM has the Narmada Yatra into a propaganda event.

“CM has no interest in serving the Narmada and his family members are making crores by mining sand from the river. The Yatra is nothing except a political stunt”, he added.

He said that on February 22 the party will gherao the state assembly to protest illegal mining and will launch a halla-bol campaign at his native place Budhni very shortly.