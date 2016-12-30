Bhopal: Probe panel directs Gandhinagar, Gunga cops to file copies of FIRs

BHOPAL: The single-member judicial commission on Thursday asked the Gunga Police and the Gandhinagar Police to submit copy of the FIR and other documents related to incident of jailbreak by 8 activists of Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and all of them being gunned down later in an encounter.

On October 31, eight SIMI activists fled from the Bhopal central jail after killing a chief warder and tying the other one in early morning hours. Later on the same day they were killed in the encounter conducted by the STF and the district police. The state government constituted the judicial commission into the SIMI jailbreak and encounter case. Retired justice Subash Padney is the chairperson of the commission. The commission has asked the Gandhinagar police station to submit copy of the FIR made by the jail officials in the jailbreak case and the murder of the chief warder. It is also demanded the statements and other papers collected during the investigations till date. Similarly the Gunga police has been instructed to submit the copies of the FIR of the eight SIMI activists whose encounter was conducted in Mankikhera village. It has been asked to submit the detailed report regarding the case and its evidences collected against the encounter case.

It is also asked to submit the list of the people who were present on the spot.