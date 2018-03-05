Bhopal: Probe into fake degree distribution at NLIU

Justice Gohil’s report focuses on suspended assistant registrar’s role

BHOPAL: Justice Abhay Gohil has submitted second probe report in fake degree distribution case against NLIU’s suspended assistant registrar Ranjeet Singh.

MP High Court retired judge submitted his 90-page report to National Law Institute University (NLIU) director-in-charge Prof. Mukesh Srivastava.

Justice Gohil also completed inquiry into awarding fake degrees to students in BA LLB course. The report will bring to fore the involvement of suspended assistant registrar Singh in fake degree distribution. Justice Gohil had recorded the statements of Singh and four other persons who have been made co-accused in the case.

Justice Gohil began an inquiry into the case following primary reports of a three member internal committee. The internal committee comprising SS Kushwah, UP Singh & Ghayur Alam was constituted in November 2016 when reports of fake degree distribution had come to light. The committee had submitted two reports, first in May 2017 and July 2017. The internal committee had found discrepancies in documents of 14 degrees in its third report presented in November 2017, the assistant registrar Singh was suspended thereafter.