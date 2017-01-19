Bhopal: Prize distribution ceremony at Digamber Jain school

Sanawad: A prize distribution ceremony was organised in Mayachand Digamber Jain Higher Secondary School where Beena Bhattacharya, principal of Navodaya Vidyalaya said school was responsible to inculcate values and introduce our cultures and ethics and MD Jain School was a perfect example of the same.

The event commenced with invocation of Jitendra Chaukde and was chaired by Mahendra Jain. It comprised of awarding winners of various literary, sports and cultural competitions along with felicitation of teachers who gave 100 per cent results. Chief guest Mahendra Singh Pawar’s introduction as well as institute’s introduction was given by Ravindra Jain.

Vimalchand Kala, Arvind Jain and Mulchand Saraf were seated on the dais. Inderchand Jain, Kusum, Sudheer Pancholiya, DC Pancholiya, Jawaharlal Jain, Suresh Pandya, Saubhagya Badud etc. were present. Principal KK Sharma presented the annual report and Praveen Sharma hosted the event.